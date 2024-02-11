Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Price Target Raised to $805.00

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $763.00 to $805.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a hold rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $630.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $630.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $621.81.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

LLY stock opened at $740.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $702.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.32. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $309.20 and a 12 month high of $745.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $620.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $581.02.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 50.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.93%.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total value of $50,920,804.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,333,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,375,262,246.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eli Lilly and Company

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,575,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,908,273,000 after acquiring an additional 659,838 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,878,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,888,300,000 after acquiring an additional 642,274 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,205,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,111,568,000 after acquiring an additional 338,077 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,545,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,738,605,000 after acquiring an additional 83,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth about $5,992,890,000. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

