Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Price Target Raised to $850.00 at Truist Financial

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Financial from $650.00 to $850.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $630.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a $710.00 price target (up previously from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $763.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $621.81.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $740.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $702.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.61, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.32. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $309.20 and a 1-year high of $745.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $620.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $581.02.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 50.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 77.93%.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.60, for a total value of $761,808.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,542,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,264,721,928. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eli Lilly and Company

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

