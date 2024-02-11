Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $20.04

Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.04 and traded as low as $16.12. Endeavour Mining shares last traded at $16.35, with a volume of 19,364 shares.

Endeavour Mining Trading Down 0.2 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.04 and its 200-day moving average is $20.60.

Get Endeavour Mining alerts:

Endeavour Mining Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Endeavour Mining’s previous dividend of $0.40.

About Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. It has six operating assets, including the Boungou, Houndé, Mana, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; the Ity mine in Côte d'Ivoire; the Lafigué project in Côte d'Ivoire; the Sabodala-Massawa mine in Senegal; the Kalana projects in Mali; and a portfolio of exploration assets on the Birimian Greenstone Belt across Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Mali, and Senegal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.