Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Enel Chile Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ENIC opened at $2.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.16. Enel Chile has a 52-week low of $2.13 and a 52-week high of $3.89.

Enel Chile Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0276 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. Enel Chile’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enel Chile

About Enel Chile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENIC. State Street Corp increased its position in Enel Chile by 4.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,305,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,942,000 after acquiring an additional 203,012 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,586,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,619,000 after purchasing an additional 789,016 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 408.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,852,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,442,000 after buying an additional 2,290,952 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Enel Chile by 66.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,785,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,275,000 after buying an additional 1,113,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Enel Chile by 3,085.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,570,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation, and Distribution and Networks Segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

