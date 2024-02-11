Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Enel Chile Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:ENIC opened at $2.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.16. Enel Chile has a 52-week low of $2.13 and a 52-week high of $3.89.
Enel Chile Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0276 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. Enel Chile’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.13%.
About Enel Chile
Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation, and Distribution and Networks Segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.
