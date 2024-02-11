Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.17.
ENLT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Enlight Renewable Energy from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Enlight Renewable Energy from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th.
Shares of Enlight Renewable Energy stock opened at $17.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Enlight Renewable Energy has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $20.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.55.
Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Enlight Renewable Energy had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 27.44%. The business had revenue of $58.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.78 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enlight Renewable Energy will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.
Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates as a renewable energy platform in Israel and internationally. The company initiates, plans, develops, constructs, and operates projects to produce electricity from renewable energy sources. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.
