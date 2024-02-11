Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 48.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,873 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,400.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 278.0% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman purchased 1,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $90.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,877.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,272,015 shares in the company, valued at $114,773,913.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enphase Energy Trading Up 4.8 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $122.47 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.49 and a 12-month high of $231.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of 40.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.69.

A number of brokerages have commented on ENPH. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on Enphase Energy from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on Enphase Energy from $190.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.23.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

