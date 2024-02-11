Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Given New $106.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $106.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ENPH has been the subject of several other research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $145.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $98.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $158.23.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ENPH

Enphase Energy Trading Up 4.8 %

Insider Buying and Selling

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $122.47 on Wednesday. Enphase Energy has a one year low of $73.49 and a one year high of $231.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 4.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of 40.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.48.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 1,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $90.23 per share, with a total value of $100,877.14. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,272,015 shares in the company, valued at $114,773,913.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Enphase Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 278.0% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. 71.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.