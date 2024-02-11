Envirosuite Limited (ASX:EVS) Insider Purchases A$138,000.00 in Stock

Envirosuite Limited (ASX:EVS – Get Free Report) insider Jason Cooper bought 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$138,000.00 ($89,610.39).

Envirosuite Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Envirosuite Company Profile

Envirosuite Limited develops and sells environmental management technology solutions. It offers EVS Industrial, an environmental management software; EVS Water, a water treatment software; EVS Aviation, an airport environmental management software; and EVS IoT, a real-time environmental monitoring device.

