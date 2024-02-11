Envista (NYSE:NVST) Stock Rating Lowered by William Blair

William Blair lowered shares of Envista (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Envista’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

NVST has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Envista from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Envista from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Envista from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Envista in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.78.

Shares of NYSE NVST opened at $21.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.23. Envista has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $41.33.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $645.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.37 million. Envista had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a positive return on equity of 6.31%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Envista will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Eric Conley bought 2,185 shares of Envista stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,014.65. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,436.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVST. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Envista by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Envista by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 124,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,103,000 after buying an additional 15,228 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Envista by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Envista by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 88,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,433,000 after buying an additional 7,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Envista in the 1st quarter worth about $390,000.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

