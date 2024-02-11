EOS (EOS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $825.98 Million

EOS (EOS) traded up 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. Over the last seven days, EOS has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar. One EOS coin can currently be bought for about $0.74 or 0.00001528 BTC on major exchanges. EOS has a market capitalization of $825.98 million and approximately $83.15 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002142 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001389 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001253 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001828 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001844 BTC.

About EOS

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,116,929,592 coins. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnetworkfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

