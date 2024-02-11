Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,729 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Equinix were worth $13,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Equinix by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,131,000 after acquiring an additional 8,817 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinix by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Finally, Graypoint LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $786.56, for a total value of $58,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,033,016.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $780.66, for a total transaction of $468,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,431,153.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $786.56, for a total value of $58,992.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,033,016.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,274 shares of company stock valued at $13,041,707. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $855.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $812.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $778.07. The company has a market cap of $80.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $661.66 and a 1 year high of $859.72.

EQIX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Equinix from $785.00 to $767.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Equinix from $810.00 to $740.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research raised Equinix from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $871.00 to $915.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $839.67.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

