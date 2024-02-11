Ergo Price Up 5.3% This Week (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. Ergo has a market capitalization of $91.69 million and approximately $208,252.77 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for $1.25 or 0.00002600 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Ergo has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,100.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.52 or 0.00570727 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71.88 or 0.00149430 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00008569 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00053831 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.86 or 0.00255432 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.98 or 0.00166277 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000461 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 73,298,322 coins and its circulating supply is 73,299,342 coins. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.