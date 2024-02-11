ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Separately, Sidoti downgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 5th.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ESE

ESCO Technologies Stock Down 5.9 %

ESE stock opened at $97.74 on Thursday. ESCO Technologies has a twelve month low of $85.50 and a twelve month high of $118.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.57.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $218.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.44 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 9.60%. ESCO Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

ESCO Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 8.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,854,595 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $209,641,000 after purchasing an additional 47,047 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,747,370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $187,838,000 after acquiring an additional 91,085 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,343,532 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $93,942,000 after acquiring an additional 21,496 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in ESCO Technologies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,213,350 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $125,739,000 after acquiring an additional 27,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,022,943 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $119,715,000 after purchasing an additional 11,871 shares in the last quarter. 93.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ESCO Technologies

(Get Free Report)

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.