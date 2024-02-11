ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.150-4.300 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.0 billion-$1.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.0 billion. ESCO Technologies also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.15-4.30 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on ESE. Sidoti cut shares of ESCO Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of ESCO Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday.

ESCO Technologies Stock Performance

ESCO Technologies stock traded down $6.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,651. ESCO Technologies has a 1-year low of $85.50 and a 1-year high of $118.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.57. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 1.16.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $218.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.44 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 8.69%. ESCO Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ESCO Technologies will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

ESCO Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 8.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ESCO Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in ESCO Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in ESCO Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ESCO Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. State of Wyoming increased its position in ESCO Technologies by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 917 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in ESCO Technologies by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 93.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

