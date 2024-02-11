ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.15-4.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.02-1.04 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion. ESCO Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.150-4.300 EPS.

ESCO Technologies Stock Down 5.9 %

NYSE ESE traded down $6.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.74. The stock had a trading volume of 232,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,651. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 1.16. ESCO Technologies has a 1 year low of $85.50 and a 1 year high of $118.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.57.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.05). ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $218.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that ESCO Technologies will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

ESCO Technologies Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.89%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ESE shares. StockNews.com cut shares of ESCO Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Sidoti cut ESCO Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 5th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ESCO Technologies

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 5.2% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,091 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in ESCO Technologies by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its stake in ESCO Technologies by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 917 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 0.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,891 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 5.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

