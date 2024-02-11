Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Acquires Shares of 201,992 WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 201,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in WisdomTree during the third quarter worth about $34,737,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,091,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,723,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree during the 3rd quarter valued at about $835,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree during the 3rd quarter valued at about $679,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

WT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northcoast Research upgraded WisdomTree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on WisdomTree from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th.

Shares of NYSE WT opened at $7.07 on Friday. WisdomTree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.53 and a fifty-two week high of $7.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.46.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. WisdomTree had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 29.38%. The firm had revenue of $90.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. WisdomTree’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that WisdomTree, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. WisdomTree’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.46%.

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

