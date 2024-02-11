Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Acquires Shares of 60,034 PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 60,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.12% of PROCEPT BioRobotics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRCT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 8,265 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 352,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,344,000 after buying an additional 31,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Get PROCEPT BioRobotics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRCT. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, PROCEPT BioRobotics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 6,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total value of $243,596.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,442.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Kevin Waters sold 28,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $1,436,430.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,679,167.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 6,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $243,596.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,442.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 278,904 shares of company stock worth $11,540,133 over the last three months. 19.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ PRCT opened at $49.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a current ratio of 8.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.43 and a beta of 1.03. PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. has a one year low of $24.83 and a one year high of $50.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.33.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Company Profile

(Free Report)

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.