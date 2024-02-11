Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Buys 3,643 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 20.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Micron Technology by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 592 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Trading Up 0.8 %

Micron Technology stock opened at $85.56 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.76 and a fifty-two week high of $90.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 42.47% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.32%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.73, for a total transaction of $537,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 748,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,452,278.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares in the company, valued at $17,739,556.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.73, for a total transaction of $537,110.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 748,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,452,278.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 299,228 shares of company stock valued at $24,678,531. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $71.50 to $74.75 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.95.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MU

About Micron Technology

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.