Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Decreases Holdings in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,907 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.11% of AtriCure worth $2,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,715 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 362,986 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,899,000 after acquiring an additional 11,779 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AtriCure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 16,589 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 5,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ATRC. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AtriCure has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.

Shares of ATRC opened at $32.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.31. AtriCure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.74 and a 1-year high of $59.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.06.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

