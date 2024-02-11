Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Grows Stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 4,189.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,439 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,706 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 21,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 189.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 34,007 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,350,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $940,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 179,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,570,000 after buying an additional 31,973 shares during the period. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

Shares of Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $38.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.46. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.41 and a 12-month high of $46.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.52.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $677.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.81 million. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 15.06%. Helmerich & Payne’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. This is a boost from Helmerich & Payne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.87%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

