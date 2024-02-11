Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,066 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,629 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 6,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 116.7% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of BABA stock opened at $72.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.22 and a 200-day moving average of $82.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $66.63 and a 12-month high of $106.64. The firm has a market cap of $182.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.47.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $19.12 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $260.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.26 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Alibaba Group’s payout ratio is 18.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie cut shares of Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $88.50 to $85.40 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.44.

View Our Latest Analysis on BABA

About Alibaba Group

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.