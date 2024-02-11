Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $2.12 Million Holdings in Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 305,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,788 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Navitas Semiconductor were worth $2,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,738,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,412,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $353,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 141,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 4,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $518,000. 37.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Navitas Semiconductor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $6.90 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Navitas Semiconductor news, Director Richard J. Hendrix sold 49,150 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total transaction of $309,153.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,024.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Navitas Semiconductor news, Director Dipender Saluja sold 43,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $326,910.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,336,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,584,771.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard J. Hendrix sold 49,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total transaction of $309,153.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,279 shares in the company, valued at $398,024.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 176,210 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,745. 36.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Navitas Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVTS opened at $6.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 2.63. Navitas Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $4.76 and a 52-week high of $11.16.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.00 million. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 180.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 115.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Analysts predict that Navitas Semiconductor Co. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Navitas Semiconductor

(Free Report)

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Navitas Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navitas Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.