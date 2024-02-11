Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Reduces Stake in Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC reduced its position in Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 274,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,574 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Evolus were worth $2,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOLS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Evolus by 979.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Evolus in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Evolus in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Evolus by 453.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Evolus in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. 65.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Evolus alerts:

Evolus Stock Performance

Shares of Evolus stock opened at $13.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.02 and a 200 day moving average of $9.74. Evolus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.07 and a 12 month high of $13.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EOLS. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays raised Evolus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Evolus

Insider Activity at Evolus

In related news, insider David Moatazedi sold 31,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $304,549.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 603,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,876,375.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 11,931 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total value of $156,773.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,533.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David Moatazedi sold 31,300 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $304,549.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 603,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,876,375.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,579 shares of company stock worth $979,424 in the last three months. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Evolus

(Free Report)

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.