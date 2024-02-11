Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 15,339 Shares of Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 526,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,339 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Vuzix were worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vuzix by 57.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 20,998 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vuzix by 143.5% during the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 163,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 96,527 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vuzix during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vuzix by 2.2% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 337,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 7,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vuzix by 77.4% during the third quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 123,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 53,851 shares during the last quarter. 43.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VUZI shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Vuzix from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Vuzix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Vuzix Price Performance

VUZI opened at $1.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.98 and its 200 day moving average is $3.00. Vuzix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.57 and a fifty-two week high of $6.06.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.03). Vuzix had a negative net margin of 293.90% and a negative return on equity of 38.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vuzix Co. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vuzix Company Profile

Vuzix Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It provides M400, and M4000 series of smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; Vuzix Blade smart glasses; waveguide optics and related coupling optics; Vuzix Shield smart glasses; Vuzix Ultralite smart glasses; and Mobilium logistics mobility software, which removes traditional middleware and supports various ERP systems, as well as custom and engineering solutions.

