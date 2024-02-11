Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 18,093 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lessened its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,093 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 95,514.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,023,000 after purchasing an additional 42,831,405 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $2,519,707,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629,947 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 8,552.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,452,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,658,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400,857 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $535,169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. DZ Bank raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.31.

PepsiCo Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of PEP opened at $167.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $230.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $196.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $168.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. PepsiCo’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.02%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.