Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 4,515 Shares of Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,515 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Commercial Vehicle Group worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVGI. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 25,957 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 326.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 317,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 243,226 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 608.2% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 238,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 204,728 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 50,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 70.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.

Shares of CVGI stock opened at $6.42 on Friday. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $11.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.68 and its 200 day moving average is $7.49. The company has a market capitalization of $216.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Electrical Systems, Aftermarket & Accessories, and Industrial Automation.

