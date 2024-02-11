Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 5,338 Shares of Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 263,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,338 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Viemed Healthcare were worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VMD. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Viemed Healthcare during the second quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Viemed Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Viemed Healthcare by 75.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Viemed Healthcare during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Viemed Healthcare during the third quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

Viemed Healthcare Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of Viemed Healthcare stock opened at $8.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $12.01. The company has a market capitalization of $341.84 million, a P/E ratio of 38.83 and a beta of 1.51.

Viemed Healthcare Profile

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment (DME) and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. It provides respiratory disease management solutions, including treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which include non-invasive ventilation, percussion vests, and other therapies; and invasive and non-invasive ventilation and related equipment and supplies to patients suffering from COPD.

