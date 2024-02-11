Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 6,681 Shares of Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC cut its stake in Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,681 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 1.60% of Manitex International worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Manitex International by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 301,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 42,261 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Manitex International by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,479,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,933,000 after buying an additional 12,257 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Manitex International by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 437,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its position in shares of Manitex International by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 1,000,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,440,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Manitex International by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MNTX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manitex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Manitex International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ MNTX opened at $7.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $159.77 million, a P/E ratio of 56.36 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.60. Manitex International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.72 and a 52-week high of $9.16.

Manitex International Company Profile

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the United States, Italy, Canada, France, Chile, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks, truck cranes, and sign cranes products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction; and truck-mounted aerial platforms.

