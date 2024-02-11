Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 8,629 Shares of Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC trimmed its position in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 284,324 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,629 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Orion Group were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Orion Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Orion Group by 194.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,299 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Group during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Orion Group by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 7,397 shares during the period. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. lifted its position in shares of Orion Group by 179.7% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 25,059 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares during the period. 56.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Orion Group alerts:

Orion Group Price Performance

NYSE:ORN opened at $6.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $6.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

Orion Group Company Profile

In related news, Director Austin J. Shanfelter sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $145,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 467,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,269,809.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

(Free Report)

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.