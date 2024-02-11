Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 991 Shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,823 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 991 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Bancorp worth $2,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,494,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,641,000 after purchasing an additional 192,639 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,562,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,302,000 after purchasing an additional 13,842 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,735,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,498,000 after purchasing an additional 239,939 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Bancorp by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,577,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,795,000 after acquiring an additional 10,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bancorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,718,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,678,000 after acquiring an additional 16,246 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TBBK shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Bancorp from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st.

In other news, Director Daniela Mielke purchased 3,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.13 per share, with a total value of $149,605.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,647.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TBBK stock opened at $43.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.50. The Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.13 and a twelve month high of $47.11.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, medical savings, money market, individual retirement, and commercial accounts; certificates of deposit; and payroll cards.

