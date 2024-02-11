Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Trims Stock Position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC cut its holdings in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 47.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,140 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 25,335 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Century Communities worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Century Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Century Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Century Communities by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Century Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in Century Communities by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Communities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CCS opened at $88.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.72. Century Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.22 and a 52-week high of $95.07.

Century Communities Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This is an increase from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.43%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

