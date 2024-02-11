Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) PT Lowered to $223.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $225.00 to $223.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ESS. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $232.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $241.00 to $235.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Essex Property Trust from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $244.41.

NYSE:ESS opened at $229.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 36.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Essex Property Trust has a twelve month low of $195.03 and a twelve month high of $252.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $2.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 146.43%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $675,183,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 112.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,175,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $509,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,338 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,712,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,419,056,000 after purchasing an additional 874,625 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 213.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 888,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,367,000 after purchasing an additional 604,863 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 201.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 534,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,639,000 after purchasing an additional 357,268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

