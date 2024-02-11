Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) versus Paragon ID (OTCMKTS:PAGDF) Financial Analysis

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Free Report) and Paragon ID (OTCMKTS:PAGDF – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Everspin Technologies and Paragon ID’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Everspin Technologies 12.27% 17.53% 13.51% Paragon ID N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Everspin Technologies and Paragon ID, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Everspin Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Paragon ID 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Everspin Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.48%. Given Everspin Technologies’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Everspin Technologies is more favorable than Paragon ID.

42.7% of Everspin Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Everspin Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Everspin Technologies and Paragon ID’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Everspin Technologies $59.99 million 3.15 $6.13 million $0.35 25.69 Paragon ID N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Everspin Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Paragon ID.

Summary

Everspin Technologies beats Paragon ID on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Everspin Technologies

Everspin Technologies, Inc. manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Canada, Germany, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for MRAM products. The company provides its products for applications, including industrial, medical, automotive/transportation, aerospace, and data center markets. It serves original equipment manufacturers, contract manufacturers, and original design manufacturers through a direct sales channel and a network of representatives and distributors. Everspin Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

About Paragon ID

Paragon ID SA provides identification solutions worldwide. It offers access control, brand protection, contactless ticketing, label, customer relationship management, magnetic and mobile ticketing, near field communication, operation maintenance, RFID technology, secure application module, smartcard kiosk, stock management, timed use ticketing, transport item tracking, and secure service solutions. The company also provides contactless and dual interface smart cards, identification documents, metal bank cards, passport E-covers, RFID labels, and eTrust that transforms secure paper-based products into intelligent documents, as well as various terminals, including couplers, readers, and accessories. It serves various clients in automotive, aviation, gaming, health, higher education, logistics, luxury products, manufacturing, mass transit and transport, mobility, parking, payment, pharmaceutical, retail, secure ID, and sport and leisure industries. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Mougins, France. Paragon ID SA is a subsidiary of Paragon Group Limited.

