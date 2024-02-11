Evgen Pharma (LON:EVG) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.60

Evgen Pharma plc (LON:EVG – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.02 ($0.01). Evgen Pharma shares last traded at GBX 1.15 ($0.01), with a volume of 7,695,229 shares changing hands.

Evgen Pharma Stock Down 22.0 %

The firm has a market cap of £3.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.00 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.60 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.95.

Evgen Pharma Company Profile

Evgen Pharma plc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on the development of sulforaphane-based medicines for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases. It develops its products using Sulforadex, a sulforaphane stabilization technology. The company's lead product is SFX-01, that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma, as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of haematological malignancies and analogues.

