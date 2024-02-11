Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1,386.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 125,880 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 0.8% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $15,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Innovis Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC now owns 43,731 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 544,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,990,000 after purchasing an additional 16,852 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 134,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 804,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $94,642,000 after purchasing an additional 99,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 69,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,212,000 after purchasing an additional 14,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Mizuho cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.53.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $101.77 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $120.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.36.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,652,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

