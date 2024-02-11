F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on F.N.B. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on F.N.B. from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.67.

Shares of F.N.B. stock opened at $13.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. F.N.B. has a 52 week low of $10.09 and a 52 week high of $14.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.02.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 21.77%. The firm had revenue of $337.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that F.N.B. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in F.N.B. by 13.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,996,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $497,953,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625,329 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in F.N.B. in the fourth quarter worth $49,533,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in F.N.B. by 9.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,158,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $437,721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125,650 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in F.N.B. by 535.0% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,891,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in F.N.B. by 5.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,756,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,515,000 after purchasing an additional 942,178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

