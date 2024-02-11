Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC decreased its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 120,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,901 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $6,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 328,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,958,000 after acquiring an additional 89,053 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 114,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,277,000 after acquiring an additional 15,289 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,237,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,624,000 after acquiring an additional 8,879 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 3rd quarter worth $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total value of $1,204,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,929 shares in the company, valued at $17,035,155.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Anthony Paul Broersma sold 5,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total transaction of $387,333.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total value of $1,204,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,035,155.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,120 shares of company stock valued at $9,322,231 over the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on FAST shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fastenal from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.17.

Fastenal Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Fastenal stock traded up $0.76 on Friday, reaching $70.02. 2,694,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,817,677. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $50.30 and a 1-year high of $70.95. The company has a market cap of $40.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.33.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 15.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 77.23%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Further Reading

