FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Acquired by Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,087 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in FedEx by 26.2% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,139 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx during the third quarter worth $244,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 329.0% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,663 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,739,000 after buying an additional 16,613 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in FedEx by 19.7% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 49,800 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $13,193,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 1.0% during the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 16,888 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,474,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other FedEx news, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. TD Cowen upped their price target on FedEx from $290.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on FedEx from $322.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Stephens decreased their price target on FedEx from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Melius raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on FedEx from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.93.

FedEx Stock Performance

FedEx stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $242.62. 1,786,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,192,189. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $190.83 and a twelve month high of $285.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $254.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $60.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.20.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.86%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

