Feutune Light Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLFV) Shares Sold by Mizuho Securities USA LLC

Mizuho Securities USA LLC lessened its stake in shares of Feutune Light Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLFV – Free Report) by 67.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,477 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned about 0.52% of Feutune Light Acquisition worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caas Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Feutune Light Acquisition by 16.3% during the second quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 23,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Sea Otter Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Feutune Light Acquisition during the first quarter worth $589,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Feutune Light Acquisition during the second quarter worth $1,046,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Feutune Light Acquisition during the second quarter worth $1,052,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Feutune Light Acquisition by 15.2% during the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 144,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 19,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.63% of the company’s stock.

Feutune Light Acquisition Stock Performance

FLFV stock opened at $10.88 on Friday. Feutune Light Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $10.28 and a 52-week high of $12.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.75.

Feutune Light Acquisition Company Profile

Feutune Light Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Metuchen, New Jersey.

