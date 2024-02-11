Financial Analysis: Oxus Acquisition (NASDAQ:OXUS) & The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN)

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) and Oxus Acquisition (NASDAQ:OXUS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares The Hain Celestial Group and Oxus Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Hain Celestial Group -8.88% 2.48% 1.10% Oxus Acquisition N/A N/A -1.68%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares The Hain Celestial Group and Oxus Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Hain Celestial Group $1.80 billion 0.48 -$116.54 million ($1.77) -5.45 Oxus Acquisition N/A N/A -$300,000.00 ($0.21) -42.86

Volatility & Risk

Oxus Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than The Hain Celestial Group. Oxus Acquisition is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Hain Celestial Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

The Hain Celestial Group has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oxus Acquisition has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for The Hain Celestial Group and Oxus Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Hain Celestial Group 0 6 2 0 2.25 Oxus Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

The Hain Celestial Group presently has a consensus price target of $13.89, suggesting a potential upside of 43.93%. Given The Hain Celestial Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe The Hain Celestial Group is more favorable than Oxus Acquisition.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.1% of The Hain Celestial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.3% of Oxus Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of The Hain Celestial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 65.7% of Oxus Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

The Hain Celestial Group beats Oxus Acquisition on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Hain Celestial Group

(Get Free Report)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments. It also provides cooking and culinary oils; cereal bars; fresh and aseptic soups; yogurts; and nut butters. In addition, the company offers hot-eating desserts, refrigerated and frozen plant-based meat-alternative products, jams, fruit spreads, jellies, honey, natural sweeteners, syrups, dessert sauces, and marmalade products, as well as other food products. Further, it provides snack products comprising potato, root vegetable and other exotic vegetable chips, straws, tortilla chips; and personal care products that include hand, skin, hair, and oral care products, as well as deodorants, baby food, sunscreens, and other products under the Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth's Best, JASON, Live Clean, and Queen Helene brands name. Additionally, the company offers herbal, green, black, wellness, rooibos, and chai tea under the Celestial Seasonings brand. It sells pantry products under the Spectrum, Spectrum Essentials, MaraNatha, Imagine broths, Hain Pure Foods, Health Valley, and Hollywood brands. It sells its products through specialty and natural food distributors, supermarkets, natural food stores, mass-market and e-commerce retailers, food service channels and clubs, and drug and convenience stores. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Hoboken, New Jersey.

About Oxus Acquisition

About Oxus Acquisition

Oxus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus its search on targets in the energy transition technologies, such as battery materials, energy storage, electric vehicle infrastructure, and advanced recycling in emerging/frontier countries, including the Commonwealth of Independent States, South and South-East Asia, the Middle East, and North Africa regions. Oxus Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

