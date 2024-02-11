Finning International (TSE:FTT) Upgraded by National Bankshares to Outperform

National Bankshares upgraded shares of Finning International (TSE:FTT – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$46.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on FTT. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Finning International from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Finning International from C$46.00 to C$40.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Finning International from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Finning International from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$47.13.

Get Finning International alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Finning International

Finning International Trading Up 3.1 %

Finning International Announces Dividend

Shares of FTT stock opened at C$37.49 on Thursday. Finning International has a 1 year low of C$31.83 and a 1 year high of C$46.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$38.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$39.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Finning International’s payout ratio is presently 26.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Finning International

In other Finning International news, Senior Officer Kevin Parkes bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$36.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$108,420.00. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Finning International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, draglines, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.