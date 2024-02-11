First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) Given New C$19.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares increased their price target on First Capital Realty from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. CIBC cut their price target on First Capital Realty from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Veritas Investment Research reissued a buy rating on shares of First Capital Realty in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$16.00 price target on First Capital Realty and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Capital Realty has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$18.05.

Shares of FCR.UN opened at C$16.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.02, a PEG ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.87, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.35. First Capital Realty has a 52 week low of C$12.37 and a 52 week high of C$18.25.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

