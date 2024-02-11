FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,544 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.05% of FirstEnergy worth $9,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in FirstEnergy by 549.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FE shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

FirstEnergy Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $37.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $32.18 and a 52-week high of $41.99. The company has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.07 and a 200 day moving average of $36.50.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FirstEnergy

In related news, SVP Christine Walker sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $469,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,919.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

