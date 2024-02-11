FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.480-0.580 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.680. The company issued revenue guidance of -. FirstEnergy also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.61 to $2.81 EPS.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FE traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.31. 9,712,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,786,512. FirstEnergy has a 1-year low of $32.18 and a 1-year high of $41.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.50.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FirstEnergy will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.61%.

FE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded FirstEnergy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Christine Walker sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $469,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,919.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FE. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 549.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

