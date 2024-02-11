FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.48 to $0.58 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.67. FirstEnergy also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.480-0.580 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of FirstEnergy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.67.

FE traded up $1.52 on Friday, reaching $37.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,712,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,786,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.43. FirstEnergy has a 1 year low of $32.18 and a 1 year high of $41.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.07 and its 200 day moving average is $36.50. The stock has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.49.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.61%.

In other news, SVP Christine Walker sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $469,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,919.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 549.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the second quarter worth about $31,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

