FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Price Target Raised to $166.00 at Scotiabank

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from $165.00 to $166.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on FirstService from $196.00 to $193.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on FirstService in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a buy rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $175.00 target price on FirstService and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on FirstService from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $187.00 price target on shares of FirstService in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FirstService presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $177.29.

FirstService Stock Performance

FirstService Increases Dividend

Shares of FSV stock opened at $166.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.25 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.99. FirstService has a 12-month low of $131.75 and a 12-month high of $171.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of FirstService by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in FirstService by 4.2% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in FirstService by 2.8% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in FirstService by 14.5% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in FirstService by 1.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 69.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

