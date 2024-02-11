Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Price Target Increased to $176.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Free Report) had its price objective upped by B. Riley from $152.00 to $176.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Fiserv’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.54 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.61 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.03 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $152.39.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Fiserv

Fiserv Price Performance

FI opened at $144.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.84. Fiserv has a 52-week low of $103.99 and a 52-week high of $145.87.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Fiserv will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman Christopher M. Foskett sold 25,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $3,432,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at $13,184,775. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Christopher M. Foskett sold 25,429 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $3,432,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at $13,184,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $216,993.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,350,600.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 311,038 shares of company stock worth $41,389,939 over the last three months. 18.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fiserv

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 25.2% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 17,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Fiserv by 881.0% in the second quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 72,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,206,000 after purchasing an additional 65,534 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Fiserv by 60.7% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 178,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,531,000 after purchasing an additional 67,492 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP purchased a new position in Fiserv in the third quarter valued at about $26,018,000. Finally, Summitry LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 1.4% in the third quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 537,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,661,000 after purchasing an additional 7,238 shares during the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fiserv

(Get Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.