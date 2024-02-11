Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Flexible Solutions International from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Get Flexible Solutions International alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Flexible Solutions International

Flexible Solutions International Stock Up 1.6 %

FSI stock opened at $1.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.13 million, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.62. Flexible Solutions International has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $3.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.15). Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $8.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Flexible Solutions International

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Flexible Solutions International by 81.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 123,600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 11,006 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.90% of the company’s stock.

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Flexible Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexible Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.