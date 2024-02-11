Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is £151.17 ($189.50).
FLTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from £171 ($214.37) to £157 ($196.82) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a £195 ($244.45) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.
FLTR opened at £169.05 ($211.92) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is £143.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is £139.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £29.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -51,227.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.88. Flutter Entertainment has a 12-month low of £120.20 ($150.68) and a 12-month high of £169.95 ($213.05).
Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; lottery; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.
