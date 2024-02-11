FMC (NYSE:FMC) PT Lowered to $59.00

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FMC. StockNews.com raised FMC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their price target on FMC from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on FMC from $99.00 to $73.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on FMC from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $59.00 price target (down previously from $135.00) on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.24.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $51.75 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. FMC has a 52 week low of $49.49 and a 52 week high of $131.77.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. FMC had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 12.98%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that FMC will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.03%.

In other FMC news, Director Robert C. Pallash purchased 3,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.48 per share, for a total transaction of $201,785.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 47,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,512,270.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FMC by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of FMC by 0.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of FMC by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its stake in shares of FMC by 3.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FMC by 1.7% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

